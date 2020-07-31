To The Daily Sun,
I would like to respond to Charles Mihle's letter, "Proposed Lakeport development is, once again, too high."
As business owner on Elm Street and tenant of Mr. Everetts, I would like to show my support for the proposed development of his property on Elm St. These buildings are, in my opinion, too far gone to renovate. The business owners in the building have done everything they can to make their store fronts look as inviting as possible but there is only so much we can do.
I'd like to point out that some of the buildings around the project are three stories tall; it seems that Mr. Everett would like to replace the existing three story building with something more modern. I don't see where the design proposed suffers from "gigantism." This project is going to add additional housing and make Lakeport a more desirable place to live and shop.
Paul Boucher
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.