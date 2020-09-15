To The Daily Sun,
I am a senior and since I was born before the bombing at Pearl Harbor, I am not a rookie at it. When I was a young boy my father said to me, “If you never lie to me, I will always believe you.” To my knowledge I never lied to him.
There are three important issues to seniors right now. They are: Covid-19, Social Security and Medicare. President Trump has not done a good job on Covid-19. Almost 200,000 people have died from it and it is not over yet! Social Security and Medicare are in trouble. If President Trump’s stated policies in his budget and his latest tax proposals become a reality, Social Security and Medicare will run out of money by the middle of 2023. If you are not independently wealthy this could be a real hardship for you.
President Trump will say anything to get your vote. His policies, however, are against Social Security and Medicare and he has told many lies. So if he denies his policies, my father would not have believed him and neither do I.
Paul Bonneville
Lochmere (Tilton)
