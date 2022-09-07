I am not a political person; truthfully, I dislike most everything about politics. However, every couple of years, you can't open the paper without seeing people writing about who they support and who they don't. After reading the different letters about the sheriff campaigns, it made me decide to also write something.
I know both candidates, personally and professionally. Because I know them both, I am writing in support of the re-election of Sheriff Bill Wright. I respect Bill for many reasons. He treats everyone as an equal. I've seen the positive message he makes when he's speaking with people. I've known him to go above and beyond for his employees, people in his personal life and total strangers. I've seen many Facebook posts of him delivering doughnuts and treats to various police department dispatch centers, fire departments, the county nursing home, jail and at local events. He's done funny "public service announcement" videos, radio ads promoting safety and updating the community of events happening. It shows he is connecting with people.
I enjoy seeing him and some of his employees in the parade. The best was the Grinch Hummer-mobile. His pride in his department shows. Outside of the fun stuff, I've seen him on the streets stopping cars or lending a helping hand, and he has even taken the time to answer some of my questions about laws and general life matters. I support Sheriff Wright because he has always been honest, open, caring, non-judgmental and serves with integrity. Everyone I know who has encountered Sheriff Wright always speaks highly of him. His positive campaign style makes me like him even more. I hope you will join me in voting for the re-election of Sheriff Bill Wright.
