To The Daily Sun,
There are people who are telling us that only history that does not offend can be taught. Only they don’t say it like that, of course. And they don’t say that only certain people are entitled to be offended.
For example, is it offensive to tell people that our Constitution was adopted based upon a compromise that protected slavery? To whom is that offensive — to the millions of people who were enslaved or to the people who profited from that slavery?
Is it offensive to teach students that “Manifest Destiny” involved the elimination of thousands of Native Americans? Who is offended by this? Are the Native Americans killed at Wounded Knee or Sand Creek or those who survived the Trail of Tears going to be offended by such teaching?
Are Black Americans going to be offended if children are taught about the history of Tulsa, Oklahoma, or about the hundreds of lynchings that have occurred in the United States?
I am a white, male, Protestant American — I am extremely privileged in our society. When I became licensed to practice law, I swore an oath to defend the constitutions of the U.S. and New Hampshire. I did not swear allegiance to my country — right or wrong.
As a parent, I tried to instill in my children a sense of right and wrong and the courage to take responsibility to do the right thing. Whitewashing history is wrong and goes against the core principles of our democracy. We cannot change history even though many people try to retell it or ignore it. We can and must, however, learn from history.
“We the people of these United States, in order to form a more perfect union . . .” This is how the U.S. Constitution begins but how does it end? Are we a nation of just some of the people or are we a nation of all the people?
Patrick Wood
Laconia
