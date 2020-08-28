To The Daily Sun,
Regarding the August 27 editorial cartoon: It was tasteless and hurtful to many, and you should be ashamed. Enough is enough... this is not journalism it’s race baiting. American has had enough!
Patricia Duncan
Meredith
