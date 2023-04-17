I am pleased to announce that I have been nominated to run for the board of directors of New Hampshire Electric Cooperative. The co-op is unique as a utility in New Hampshire as it is owned and governed by the members.
I will be a strong addition to the board. I am a certified public accountant, former business owner and experienced board member. I have previously held positions as a director for First Seacoast Bank, trustee of Foundation for Seacoast Health, and member of the advisory budget committee in the Town of Lee, among many others. I look forward to joining a board that will provide the leadership and resources to make NHEC successful.
NHEC has over 80,000 members in more than 100 communities in New Hampshire. Historically board elections have been decided by fewer than 10% of the members. Elections have consequences. The future of New Hampshire depends on a reliable, affordable source of electricity. NHEC faces many challenges in meeting the needs of our members while being responsive to our environment. I urge all NHEC members to participate in determining the future direction of their co-op.
Voting will begin electronically May 2. All members will all receive paper ballots to return by mail during early May. I ask for their support and vote.
