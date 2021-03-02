To The Daily Sun,
I promised myself I would keep an open mind when the Plymouth Selectmen decided to cancel Town Meeting for its less than 3,000 taxpaying citizens. The cancellation stands, despite my pointing out to Selectmen that the average attendance of Plymouth's last three Town Meetings was 115 (a number which includes the dozen or so Town and Election officials present), and suggesting that postponing the meeting a few months (enabling an open air venue or requiring masks and social distancing) would preserve the tradition Plymouth's townspeople have seriously and happily engaged in since Plymouth's founding, in 1763.
I printed off information from the Town's website and official notice of "Town of Plymouth Alternative Town Meeting Guidelines," and visited Town Hall, where I waited outside in the cold, masked, to pick up a hard copy of the Town's Warrant and Budget documents. I wanted to prepare for the first "Town Deliberative Session," held virtually this past Saturday afternoon, just as I have for decades of past annual meetings. I turned on Channel 1301 at 1 p.m. and "Zoomed" into the virtual session on my computer. I immediately noted that the session was setup as a "webinar." That format allows only select invitees full access to the forum. Though icons appeared for viewers to "raise a hand" or "ask a question" (I tried both), once the Moderator started reading through the Warrant, viewers who tried to pose questions or ask for clarification were told that no discussion would take place at this "deliberative session;" instead, viewers (by that I mean, "listeners") were instructed to submit their questions to the Town via email, phone or by letter. The Selectmen, listeners were told, would consider any questions submitted by phone, email or letter, and return next Saturday, at a second virtual "Deliberative Session," where the Selectmen only will deliberate and finalize the Warrant.
So much for "government of the people, for the people, by the people!" Plymouth's Selectmen have decided only their voices matter. Without meaningful participation by the townspeople (including the ability to question, discuss and amend warrant articles as we have for over 250 years), no Town's warrant articles will be legitimately authorized. If this virtual ridiculousness is happening in your town, speak up! If your Selectmen don't listen, I urge all citizen legislators who respect and cherish the traditional New England Town Meeting to vote no on the article to approve "optional Town Meeting procedures" on your Warrant (in Plymouth, that's Article 2). Without the people's meaningful involvement and input, these virtual "deliberative sessions" are a sad charade, for which the taxpayers will pay the price.
Patrice Scott
Plymouth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.