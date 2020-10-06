Our state senate district is gerrymandered, and regardless of party, we should all agree that’s a bad idea. Gerrymandered districts create a political atmosphere where there is little accountability for representatives once elected, creating a do-nothing attitude that negatively affects citizens. For instance, the current state senator from District 7 has not introduced a single bill to deal with the crisis of addiction in our region. That is unacceptable.
Fortunately, the voters of Laconia, Franklin, Gilford and surrounding towns have an outstanding candidate, Phil Spagnuolo, who will stand up for the district. As a former state representative, Phil will be ready on day one to tackle the issues that have gone unaddressed under the incumbent senator. As a recovering addict and someone who has established a recovery center and sober houses, Phil will address the struggles Granite State families face dealing with our state's opioid crisis. As a longtime Laconia resident and homeowner, Phil feels the burden of high property taxes, but has not shirked his responsibility for paying them. As someone who formerly owned a small business, Phil understands what local Main Streets need to thrive.
In 2020, voters are not simply electing a two year legislature. The legislative decisions made next year will influence elections in New Hampshire for a decade. This election will determine if the Lakes Region is left behind for another decade. Phil Spagnuolo is the candidate who will make sure that our priorities are addressed in Concord. Please join me in supporting Phil on Nov. 3.
Patrice Rasche
Canterbury
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.