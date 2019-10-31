To The Daily Sun,
On November 5, Laconia residents will have the opportunity to be heard on the direction of their city. I am writing to show my support for Peter Spanos for mayor of Laconia. I met Peter in September 2016, while he was holding a campaign sign for my opponent. When I arrived and he made no hesitation to make it point to say hello and make me feel welcomed. His demeanor and kind words enticed me to want to know more about him. Over the next couple of years, I had opportunities to be around him and within a short time we became friends.
I was in attendance for most Belknap County Delegation meetings, where he served as a delegate/state representative. He challenged unnecessary spending of tax monies and stood up to voice support on budget items which were good investments for the community/county. He consistently asks questions which are intelligent and direct, with no political agenda, just promoted commonsense spending. He understands the consequence of overspending and the lack of planning for future growth/sustainability. His thought, why have programs/projects which you cannot sustain or manage? He isn’t a person to just do it now and figure it out later.
Peter is one who will challenge frivolous spending and make recommendations to focus on the projects, which will make a positive impact on the community. He understands the problems associated with drug abuse and other associated criminal acts, which are a byproduct. He further recognizes the devastation the issues have on everyone and supports enforcement efforts. He maintains a strong advocacy for public servants and routinely voices his support of the fact.
Peter is not only a man running for mayor or serving his constituents as a state rep, he also is a devoted family man. When you see Peter out and about during campaigning, you will find his supportive wife at his side, directly followed by his daughter, son and the fury four-legged members.
If you have not had the chance to meet Peter Spanos, please make it a point to do so. He is far more impressive of a person than a small opinionated letter seeking support. In closing, he cannot become mayor without your vote! On November 5 please consider your vote for Peter Spanos for mayor.
Bill Wright
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.