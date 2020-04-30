To The Daily Sun,
It has been nine years since my diagnosis and landing at LRGH. Eight years ago I underwent a transplant. Five years ago the bucket was almost kicked. My never ending subsequent care, chemotherapy sessions, and immunization reestablishment became a new life.
The convenience of our local hospital was a heartwarming and saving grace. The LRGH Dental Resources office on Eliot Street came to my rescue more times than I can remember. Never in my wildest and therapeutic dreams could I imagine that these special people, professionals, and friends could be eliminated from my regular routine basically overnight.
I admit to naive and shortsighted blessings. Since the beginning of my medical journey, good fortune was treatment destined to allow me the best health I've known for years by the spring/summer of 2020. This challenging new season of reality and loss was presented as a sorrowful yet logistic necessity. Good people had to make very tough decisions. We know this.
If we're really going to lose this stable of talented people with a finger snap, we have an obligation to honor their memory and brighten the hope or dream that they might return. Not being able to thank those departed is a difficult pill to swallow. This new reality can't be dismissed as life in the fast lane. Certainly the hospital furloughs surpassed the simple acceptance of fate within the ongoing COVID-19 consequences. The obvious public yearning for a meaningful spirited remembrance is very real. The suddenly departed reflect a sacrifice, craft, and convenience not to be overlooked or drifted from memory.
Please know there are volunteers, survivors, and recovered patients in Laconia who recognize this loss and the need to not forget. Students of Laconia history will certainly endure well into the future with their tales of hardship and pandemic. High school classes will continue to find a way to graduate and celebrate anniversaries dedicated to their past and future.
We understand the consideration of being but one hospital story percolating in today's world. We've been offered alternatives and travel options for treatment away from the City of Laconia and Belknap County. Good people in Concord, Hanover, and Boston now provide alternatives to the many of us. For generations, LRGH was the core of this our curious and unique community. We know the situation is somber and necessary but our memories are fresh. Convenience was indeed a blessing provided by well meaning and caring persons.
Thank you hospital people! You are the best. As for the parted, please know you are missed. Do return when and if you can. Safe Journey.
Pat Tierney
Laconia
