To The Daily Sun,
The turmoil and uncertainty that plague current-day lives has not left New Hampshire towns untouched. Each day we face new challenges in the guise of unfunded mandates passed down from state government. One of the areas Tilton has faced are roads, once maintained and funded by the state, but now primarily our responsibility. Once such road, which poses a severe safety hazard for our children, has been tossed around for the last several years. It has been the subject of various high-level state officials to no avail. We have had promises made and promises broken. We have been put at the top of the road list, moved down the list and then completely removed.
During this debacle and several others, we have heard one clear voice working tirelessly as an advocate for Tilton. That voice has been Senator Bob Giuda. As a member of the state Finance Committee he has been able to move us forward on this project. I feel certain that he will follow through as he always has. He has been steadfast in his commitment to Tilton as he has any time he has been called upon to assist his Tilton constituents. He is a rare find in the current climate and he is worth keeping in the Senate. I know we can count on Bob to be there for all of us.
Pat Consentino, Selectmen
Town of Tilton
