To The Daily Sun,
It's been a very busy week, what with the Democrats scrambling to back-track on their long time narrative that the Mueller probe was sure to find the president guilty of all the imagined/invented crimes the left dreamed up. Well that is looking increasingly less likely day-after-day, so now ever other member of the party is planning it's own investigation/hearings desperately looking for something, anything so they don't look like the circus side show they have become.
We really need to ask what is it Democrats are offering the American people that will make us better off, safer with a solid future for our children and there children? It sure isn't that crazy "Green New Deal," which could only deliver mass deaths from starvation or freezing.
Speaking of AOC, she looks like jail might just be in her near future. It's one thing to be dumb as a box of bricks or a crook but when someone is both it doesn't take long for it to catch up with them. But I'm off subject a little. What is it Democrats want for us in 2020? I mean besides everything for free for illegals first, open boarders, crime and smash anyone with a red MAGA cap right in the face. I haven't heard one realistic, sensible idea from even one of the flood of presidential hopeful candidates over there.
Of interest to many, the commission appointed to study the Parkland shooting has released their findings and recommendations.The left's anti-gun fans were expecting calls for more gun laws, no doubt, but turns out the investigators recommended arming teachers. Their reasoning was that even campus police would be unable to respond quickly enough and local police would be even further away. Probably not what those on the left were looking for. I'm surprised too, never expected sound reasoning and good judgement from that pro-Democratic county.
Speaking of about time, Nancy and the Democrats in the House are going to vote on sanctions against their newest anti-Semitic member, who just happens to be Muslim. Gee, who could have guessed that except that political Islam has been about eradicating all Jews for the past thousand years or more. This sweetheart also had the nerve to question another House members loyalty to America for supporting Israel. Funny thing, Islam does not recognize the right of any nation to even exist, let alone write it's own constitution and laws. Only Sharia law is valid to Muslims. They say so, not me.
One last thing. Now I don't like to nitpick but Frank W. Weeks has a letter in Wednesday's paper where he makes a couple small errors. Frank says, I said, Islamic terrorist conducted 151,000 attacks in 26,000 countries, and killed 761,000,000 people in January. Anyone know where Frank got all those zeros from because that's not what I wrote, nor was it what this paper printed to the best of my knowledge? The real numbers were 151, 26 and 761 with a near equal number of injured. He complained I didn't give any citations for this and I didn't, not because I don't have a source, but because people like Frank reject and deny anything they don't like. For those interested the site is, The Religion of Peace, which details ever attack, where, when, and the numbers of dead and injured with a thumbnail description of the event. Anyone who discredits this site only has to prove them wrong. What do you say Frank want to try?
Steve Earle
Gilford
News update: The Democrat led House just approved a measure condemning hate speech. I wonder if that will apply to their hateful rants against President Trump and his admirers? What a bunch of hypocrites.
Thank you President Trump for rubbing out the Muslim boys club Isis. The religion of love indeed.
