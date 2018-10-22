To The Daily Sun,
When Chris Pappas served on the state’s five-member Executive Council (District 4) in 2017, he provided a critical YES vote to approve state contracts with Planned Parenthood. These contracts provide cancer and STI (sexually transmitted infections) screening, physicals, and reproductive health care services for thousands of New Hampshire families throughout the state. As a member of Congress, Chris Pappas will always support the right to safe, legal abortion care. Eddie Edwards, the GOP candidate for the N.H. CD1 seat in Congress, is opposed to abortion on any grounds, including cases of rape or incest.
Mike Cryans is a former teacher, banker, and financial consultant. He was also executive director of a non-profit that dealt with substance misuse. Electing Mike to Executive Council, District 1, will help ensure continued funding for Planned Parenthood and its essential services. Cryans promises to vote YES to fund contracts with this agency. His GOP rival Joe Kenney voted against this contract in 2017 and vows to deny future support of Planned Parenthood.
Chris Pappas and Mike Cryans are two of the many men who stand up for women’s reproductive rights.
Please join me in voting for them on November 6.
Dick Devens
Center Sandwich
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.