To The Daily Sun,
Recently, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Elijah E. Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Act (HR 3). I am pleased that our Congressman, Chris Pappas, was a leader on this issue, advocating for its passage, and authoring a key provision aimed at helping low-income seniors access the medication they need.
At a time when one-quarter of Americans cannot afford their prescriptions, this bill is a lifeline to people across this district and the county. It was long past time for Congress to take action to make it easier for us to afford lifesaving prescriptions.
HR 3 will give Medicare the ability to negotiate the cost of prescription drugs. This will lower the cost that Americans have to pay for their medications and those lower prices will be publicly available so that private insurance providers can make the same prices available to compete in the market. Additionally, HR 3 reduces the annual cost insurance companies are allowed to charge consumers out-of-pocket, which would save consumers even more.
Chris introduced a provision of the final bill, called the Advancing Enrollment and Reducing Drug Costs Act of 2019. This will make it easier for low-income seniors to afford their prescriptions by automatically enrolling those on Medicaid Expansion into Medicare Part D when they age out. Chris’ legislation cuts through this red tape by automatically enrolling eligible seniors in these benefits without making them jump through hoops.
I applaud the passage of this bill for the countless families in New Hampshire who will benefit from its provisions. I have seen far too many friends and neighbors struggle with the high cost of prescription drugs. No one should have to ration the medication they need to survive, which all too often has become a reality in New Hampshire and across the country.
I thank Chris Pappas for his leadership on HR 3 and hope the Senate takes up and passes their own version to send to the President’s desk for signature. Granite Staters are counting on it.
Charlie St. Clair
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.