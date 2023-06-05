All of the musicians out there, did you know that Laconia is very street musician friendly?
Busking — performing on or near sidewalks for tips or smiles — is something Laconia would like to see more of. It helps create a friendly, open ambiance.
The guidelines are very user-friendly. Basically, people can play where they choose as long as they are courteous to shop owners and fellow performers, don’t use an amp, and permits aren’t required.
For years I have wanted to busk. I play Appalachian old-time fiddle and a little bit of blues on my resonator. I am drawn to the freedom, playing what I want, where I want, for as long as I want, being outside, spontaneously sharing music and smiles. Music is meant to be shared.
I decided that this past Memorial Day weekend was going to be my first venture into unknown territory. It was very intimidating.
I checked out various locations and decided the Weirs was my best bet. Next, I needed to find my perfect spot. After cruising around, I saw it, in the shade, lots of foot traffic, away from arcade and outside band noise.
When I finally made my decision, I couldn’t find a parking spot. Anywhere. I was so relieved.
I came back a little while later and found one nearby, so put on my big girl britches, set up, took a deep breath and started playing. I soon relaxed with all the friendly nods, tips in my case and thumbs up from bikers passing by.
With so many smiles, I will be back.
So guys, pack up your instruments and head on out.
