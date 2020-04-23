To The Daily Sun,
A letter of thanks to our "Hospital on the Hill:"
“Caring for our Community” has been our mission for many years, and what better time than now to share our love and gratitude for the folks who work at Franklin Regional Hospital.
That being said, we thank ALL the health care workers and all essential employees who are serving our communities and putting their lives on the line every day. Without them, we wouldn't stand a chance. This hospital has been here in the community for over 100 years and we couldn’t be prouder of this, and we couldn’t be more proud of those employees who are on the front lines than during this time of unease, and unprecedented health concerns. You are all our heroes.
For those who have been furloughed, you are in our thoughts as well, as we know that these times are very difficult for you.
We would also like to take the opportunity to thank Governor Sununu for his continued support of LRGH.
We, the FRH Auxiliary, are very proud to support the hospital and will do so once again as soon as we are able to return. Again, thank you from each and every one of us!
Franklin Regional Hospital Auxiliary Board,
Pam Hannan, Chair
Christine Dzujna, Co-Chair
Leanne Hamilton, Treasurer
Linda Finnie, Secretary
Beverly Brewer
Amanda Constant
Margaret Lohman
