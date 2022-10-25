As we approach the November election, I’d like to share some of the questions I’m asking myself before voting:
Where do the candidates stand on Social Security and Medicare, programs I depend on? In the uproar against "socialism," both of these important programs are essentially socialism in action. I personally am not comfortable with the idea of privatization of these programs since I already have retirement accounts that are affected negatively when the stock market falls.
Do the candidates do more than just complain about inflation? Do they really have a plan to deal with it? Inflation is a worldwide complex problem and the United States is far from being the worst off. Things can always get worse if not handled skillfully.
Do the candidates allow enough flexibility in their abortion stance to allow not just for incest and rape situations (I am horrified by the news of pregnant 10-year-olds), but for all kinds of medical complications? I find that many times people's beliefs are challenged when there are difficult individual circumstances facing loved ones.
Do the candidates acknowledge the reality of climate change and environmental concerns? If ignored, these factors are going to be causing more and more damage, not to mention cost, for all of us.
