To The Daily Sun,
If women can no longer have abortions, then men shouldn't be able to have guns. Abortions terminate lives before they are born; guns terminate lives after they are born. Not only babies, but pregnant adults, school children, adults, the elderly, and everyone in between.
What has gotten into the people in this country? We need to get along. We are no longer the greatest country in the world, but are getting to be the most derisive.
We are all composed of nerves, blood, skin, and muscle, just put together differently, and we have no control over how we turn out. If you think someone is different, just remember that could have been you under other circumstances.
Pam Chadwick
Laconia
