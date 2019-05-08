To The Daily Sun,
To the Gilford and Gilmanton Communities,
In small communities such as Gilford and Gilmanton, news often travels fast and often people are left with questions about the information they have heard. I hope to offer information to answer some of the questions people may have related to a medical event at Gilford High School on Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
EMS was called to Gilford High School in the morning of May 7, to respond to an overdose. Working with the Gilford Police Department, the Gilford School District is confident that opioids and/or drugs from the heroin family were not involved.
However, there was a child who had an adverse effect from a controlled drug and was transported to the hospital for a medical event related to a drug. This is a very serious matter that we do not take lightly and has no place in our schools. This safety matter was dealt with efficiently and effectively by the school administration, school nurse, school resource officer, EMS, and the Gilford Police Department.
As this event is fresh in our minds, I feel it is an opportunity for parents to discuss the dangers of drug use with their children. The schools work with children each day on these and similar issues. When something happens in our own community, it seems like a good time for all of us to have the conversation with our most precious resource, our children.
If I can be of any help, please do not hesitate contacting me at the Gilford SAU office.
Please be safe.
Sincerely,
Kirk Beitler
Superintendent
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.