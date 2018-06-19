To The Daily Sun,
Dear Mr Cracraft:
What a disappointment you are regarding your statements about President Trump and anyone that voted for him to become our president.
Your remarks reflect just how psychopathic your resist and remove effort against the president is. The insults, name calling and and your outright disrespect go far beyond what I would expect from a history professor.
For decades this country has faced threats and problems that have been ignored for too long and I thank God, Donald Trump has the courage to face them head on instead of continuing to kick the can down the road. And the courage and strength not to buckle under the attacks from the so called resistance.
I cant begin to fully address all the positive things he has done to try to save this nation. Summarily I will give him credit to reform our tax code. The resistance say it benefits only the rich and the lower tax brackets will lose the break in 2024. As I am sure you know, it is Senate rules that cause this, not Republican intent. Republicans are trying to change that as to make the benefits permanent. Your resistance left-wing Democrats are doing everything to block these changes so they can continue criticizing the president.
Our military finally is being rebuilt. Peace through strength is a great and the right policy. It may be why the North Korean threat has a chance of being resolved. Just ignoring NK or paying them off has not worked very well has it? I hope and pray it works. We all should unless the resistance hopes these efforts fail as to further discredit the president.
On immigration, this president is realistically trying to improve border security. All the resistance can say is we are tearing families apart. This too has been the case in previous administrations.
Obama covered this up. The children had no say in enduring the dangerous journey that brought them to our border but the people that brought them here chose to enter illegally rather than enter at U.S. ports of entry. The children are being well cared for, even educated while in our care. Our laws need to be changed. The liberal-left Democrats will not work with Republicans to fix this all because they want to discredit the president.
There is much more but all I can say now is the threat by the resistance far-left is tearing this country apart but every day we are seeing how the so called deep state has given the Clintons a free pass with everything from influencing our last election by paying 12 million dollars for a fake Russian dossier, pay to play to enrich themselves and obstruction of justice. Indeed the lawlessness goes way beyond anything we have seen from President Trump.
I could go on and on but will end with this statement. The resistance is wrong, one-sided and insulting. Hate and division is the end game. And why? Because Hillary lost in 2016. I'm sure glad she did. This does not make me any of the "ists" that you and other angry liberals call Americans that rejected her bid for U.S. president.
Regards and prayers that your hateful resistance will end.
J.F. McCarthy
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.