To The Daily Sun,
Regarding the article, "Judge refuses to dismiss challenge to N.H. voter law:" I don't understand why out-of-state, non-resident college students think they have a right to vote in N.H. elections, including presidential elections. I seldom see any of them or their "advocates" mentioning that out-of-state college students have the right to vote by absentee ballot from their home state. I did it while serving on active duty for 24 years and never once felt disenfranchised.
Jack Potter
Meredith
