“I’m an environmentalist.” Larry King Alive: April 28, 2010.
“The concept of global warming was created by and for the the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive.” Twitter: Nov. 6, 2012.
“Global warming is a total, and vey expensive hoax.” Twitter: December 6, 2013.
“The Time magazine list of the Most Influential People is a joke and stunt of a magazine that will, like Newsweek, soon be dead. Bad list!” Twitter: April 26, 2013.
“I told you @ Time Magazine would never pick me as person of the year despite being the big favorite...” Twitter: Dec. 9, 2015.
(“Be Best”: Melania Trump’s anti-online bullying incentive: “I want to nurture and protect the most valuable part of our society and our future, our children.” May 7, 2018.)
“So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem...Chill, Greta, Chill.” Twitter: Dec. 12, 2019.
“A minor deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics.” Melania Trump: Dec. 13, 2019.
It seems obvious that the most powerful man in the world feels he has to take time off and forgo attending to the political, economic, and social problems of this country and the world to assault a female minor, Greta Thunberg, who has just happened to environmentally motivate millions of people all over the world. Deplorable! Amazing that a 16-year-old could unite people, while a 73-year-old can divide people. Sad that a narcissistic “stable genius” is intimidated by a 16-year-old girl with Asperger's Syndrome. Pathetic! Sad that Greta was assailed because she was chosen as the Time magazine “Person of the Year”. She did not ask for the honor! She did not have Michael Cohen storm into Brookfield Place to present a bribe at Time magazine. She earned the honor. Could it be that her antagonist is jealous of her being named as “Person of the Year?” Grow up! For a septuagenarian man to be obsessed with a adolescent girl is ... uh, different!
Rather we should congratulate Greta on being socially and politically involved. Perhaps as mature adults, we should “nurture” more adolescents to be less apathetic and more involved with their local communities and more. Perhaps adolescents should have more say as they are the future. To say that “they should be kept out of politics” is what our Constitution did to women, African-Americans, and Native Americans in 1789. Thank you, Greta Thunberg, for what you have done for the world and for what the world will do for you.
Conundrum: Who was the 2016 Time Person of the year?
Frank M. Weeks
Gilmanton Iron Works
