To The Daily Sun,
Just a quick last-minute note to encourage the citizens of Gilford to vote for me as well as Sean Murphy (not to be confused with another Murphy), and Dorothy Piquado for Budget Committee on Tuesday, March 12. Please also vote against moving the “Town Meeting” vote to May.
We don’t have a website, a blog, a podcast or a radio show espousing our brand of politics. We are not career politicians or political hobbyists. We did not relocate to Gilford as part of a political movement to transform New Hampshire into a libertarian paradise. We are also not in favor of the article that, against all evidence to the contrary and supported by nothing but fantasy and speculation, proposes moving the “Town Meeting” vote to May.
We understand that the budget process, when it works well, is a cooperative one. We are all neighbors, parents, kids, students. We all are at risk of fire and crime and all benefit from maintained streets, parks and community activities.
Our neighbors are not enemies or thieves from whom we need defense.
For lack of a better word I’d say we are the “normal” candidates who will work hard for the town and its people.
We are grateful for your support.
Michael Dowe
Gilford
(1) comment
Well stated, Michael Dowe. Gilford will be well served with you on Bud Com!
