To The Daily Sun,
I read with interest Kate Miller's letter of August 14, 'We need to reopen our golden door to the needy." Frankly I am puzzled, when did we shut our door to "legal" migrants. A foreign citizen seeking to immigrate to our country generally must be sponsored by a U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident immediate relative(s), or prospective U.S.employer, and have an approved petition to enter the U.S. before applying for an immigrant visa to enter the U.S. I think that rule has not changed. I wonder how many of the detained illegal lawbreakers Kate wants us to be kind too, have applied legally to enter the U.S.?
She also says, "The regulation promulgated by this administration need to be withdrawn, and our "golden door" needs to be reopened....." I may be wrong but I believe that the regulations to legally enter the U.S. have been in place for over a hundred years and have not changed much.
Elliot Finn
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.