To The Daily Sun,
Apparently no one explained to Paul Punturieri that the 1st Amendment applies just as much to Tony Boutin as to any of you liberals.
In fact, offensive speech is the only kind that's protected since it's the only kind that needs it.
Thomas Bogan
Laconia
