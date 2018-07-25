To The Daily Sun,
In response to Pat Buchanan’s column in the July 25 Sun:
First off, let me help anyone who would jump to the assumption that I am another disgruntled Hillary supporter who sees the Russian meddling in our elections as delegitimizing POTUS. I did not vote for Sec. Clinton and I never would. If feel she is totally unfit to be POTUS, and for different reasons I feel the same about our current POTUS.
As I read Mr. Buchanan’s piece I was beginning to understand where he was heading, and then he confirmed my take on his words by asking “Where, today, is there a vital U.S. interest imperiled by Putin?” Mr. Buchanan, if you do not know the answer to your own question, then you are lost. Your attempt to minimize Russia’s ability to attack and defeat us as a democratic republic were pitiful and quite frankly dangerous. Yes, wars are still fought using military might, but they are also fought using other less tangible but equally effective means. Cyber warfare and propaganda are just two means to defeat a foreign state.
So Pat Buchanan, to put it as plainly as I can in answering your question . “Where, today, is there a vital U.S. interest imperiled by Putin?” our democratic process is his target and our bedrock as a free nation. That’s pretty vital in my book.
Pat Furr
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.