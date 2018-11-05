To The Daily Sun,
Have you seen the ads that tout the Republican successes and their promises? You know, the ones that say they support law enforcement or that they have funded the CORE (Corrections Opportunity for Recovery and Education) program at the new county jail. They suggest that they want to protect the environment, health care and education. I am very pleased that the Republicans are supportive of programs that are designed to help all members of our community. But why has the current county delegation, made up primarily of Republicans, often voted to do just the opposite?
Community Health? They voted to defund community health centers, including budgeting an insulting $1 a year for Lakes Region Mental Health. They voted against expanded Medicaid for low income families. They voted against fully finding the very successful CORE program and for fully staffing the new jail. Some were even against testing toddlers for lead poisoning. Some even voted to cut Meals-on-Wheels, an essential service that allows many senior to stay in their homes and have regular contact with at least one person a day.
Our public schools? They voted for school vouchers, a plan that would take funds from public schools and, in the name of “choice,” give money to private schools without any government oversight. This plan will do nothing for low-income families and only give funds to those parents already able to send their children to private schools. It is also likely that property taxes would increase substantially to make up the difference.
Pro-Business? Not one of the Gilford/Meredith candidates showed up at the recent forum sponsored by the Belknap County Economic Development Council. Their policies seem very short-sighted. They voted to keep the minimum wage one of the lowest in the nation even though all evidence shows that increasing worker wages helps the entire area economy. They voted to cut the business tax which sent a lot of money out of state as corporations, not the state, reaped the benefit. They voted against accepting federal funds for infrastructure to improve our bridges and roads. They wanted to privatize Gunstock and initially voted unanimously against signing to approve the Revenue Anticipation Note (RAN) to enable the resort to safely maintain its equipment and prepare for the upcoming season. This routine business loan had previously been supported every year for 20 years — with never a default by Gunstock. It cost taxpayers nothing at all, but without it Gunstock might have been forced to close. Since Gunstock is quite an economic engine for the area, their votes do not represent a pro-business agenda.
Our environment? They voted to cut environmental regulations that protect our lakes and forests. They voted to take New Hampshire out of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative designed to reduce carbon emissions. They can’t claim the environmentalist mantle.
As a candidate for state rep for District 2 (Gilford/Meredith) I am asking for your vote. If you believe that our county agencies should be given the resources they need to be effective; if you support our public schools; if you believe that our community health agencies should be fully funded; if you want our local businesses, not the billion-dollar corporations, to benefit from tax cuts; if you feel that all workers deserve a living wage; if you care about all members of our community; if you want to see the environment protected for ourselves and our children; if you want a representative who will listen to and respond to all constituents and not just supporters, then please vote for me and for the other Democrats. Vote for change on Nov. 6!
Dorothy Piquado
Gilford
