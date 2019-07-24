To The Daily Sun,
I believe in the dignity of work and in the sanctity of life. I believe that faith and family, not government and bureaucracy, are the true American way. I believe that children, like anyones child, should be taught to love our country, honor our history and always respect our great American flag, and I live by the words of our national motto: In God We Trust. Our services are fighting for every American mom and dad who wants to protect this land of liberty for their precious children. We have been blessed with the greatest republic on the face of the earth. Illegals are illegals; take care of Americans and veterans first. So I hope you, and you know who you are, will please applaud the American flag when it passes in a parade. And stop the criticism of our America and take a civics class.
Oh, and our car was not tucked in with the rest of the parade; we lined up like the rest of all participants at the Sanbornton Old Home Day Parade.
Doug Rasp
Sanbornton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.