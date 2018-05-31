To The Daily Sun,
This is what assimilation looked like when I was growing up. We did not ask who was here legally or illegally. My Italian grandparents came to America in 1904. When they first arrived they were called dirty "wops" and "dagos!" It was a very painful time for them. They did not speak English and their 10 children were bilingual. My mother's five brothers were in the "trades" or were businessmen, and her four sisters worked in the garment industry. They always stressed to their children — my cousins — that a college education was best, whether it be a two-year degree, a four-year degree, or more. Taking the civil service exam to work in law enforcement or the fire department or driving an ambulance for the city was also honorable.
I grew up with 28 first cousins and our children have a very rich heritage. But what if my grandparents did not immigrate from the abject poverty of Sicily? What if they did not overcome the outright prejudice? Our block in Brooklyn — on both sides of the street — was a virtual League of Nations. My friend's parents or grandparents were from Poland, Russia, Ireland, Germany, Scotland, Mexico, Spain, South America, etc. My best friends were Jewish, German, Irish, African-American, Haitian, Central American, Mexican, Spanish, Orthodox Jews (to this day I still use many Yiddish words and phrases and make delicious potato latkes), Russian Orthodox, Italians, Irish and other nationalities. After people realized that we really weren't strange or devious but just ordinary people; we all got along. We learned about each other's heritage, norms and foods. Oh the foods! We learned some of their languages, too. A true melting pot and a "melting pot" was what immigration back then was called!
Hardly any of us went to an Ivy League school. We attended state universities or community colleges or trade schools, or went into the trades with our fathers or uncles, or took secretarial courses in high school and then went to work for the likes of Ma Bell, Con Edison, or other companies in the city (aka Manhattan) which was only a short subway ride away. THAT was America. THAT is what built this great country. THAT is what produced "The Greatest Generation."
Bernadette Loesch
Laconia
