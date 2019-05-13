To The Daily Sun,
In my April 22 column entitled “A house divided,” I ended the column with this statement: “Texan Sam Houston first said, a nation divided cannot stand. Abraham Lincoln later used that quote concerning the civil war. We should be wise enough to recognize their wisdom and heal the divide we have.”
While that statement is true, I was reminded by a thoughtful reader from Alton Bay, Ms. Hedda Christiani, that the house divided statement had its origins long before Houston and Lincoln; it dates back to biblical times. Ms. Christiani kindly gave me three references: Mathew 12:25, Mark 3:24, and Luke 11:17. Although the words of each citation vary slightly, each of the readings conveys the same message, that be it a kingdom, a city or a house, if it is divided against itself, it cannot stand.
Sadly, wisdom imparted and proven to be true over thousands of years is still being ignored ... and, in some way, we will be suffering the consequences. Will mankind ever learn?
Thanks to Ms. Christiani for sending me the Biblical references.
Bob Meade
Laconia
