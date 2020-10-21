To The Daily Sun,
I would like to encourage you to join me in voting for Peter Brunette as Belknap County commissioner. I have known Peter both personally and professionally for over 10 years. Peter is trustworthy, dependable, intellectual and passionate about his interests. Peter has been a Lakeport citizen throughout his life and has dedicated his years to advocating for the safety and well-being of our most vulnerable populations, including our children. He has worked with the Juvenile Court Diversion Program, with the N.H. Attorney General's Task Force on Child Abuse and Neglect, as a Certified Guardian Ad Litem, as a Certified Child Welfare Law Specialist with the National Association of Counsel for Children, as an attorney for the Division for Children Youth and Families and as general counsel for the Division of Juvenile Justice Services.
I trust Peter to make decisions, as Belknap County Commissioner, that will benefit our community both now and for our future generations. I hope you too will vote for Peter Brunette as Belknap County commissioner.
Oriana Filiault
Laconia
