To The Daily Sun,
Did anyone happen to notice the story on the front page of the June 6 "Concord Monitor," titled "New town office starts to take shape?"
The "impoverished" town of Canterbury (2,400 population) is building a new town office. Cost you might ask? $400,000 plus $20,000 for contingencies.
The building has offices, a meeting room, storage for files and, according to the article, "all the modern amenities," to comply with the ADA as it's all on one floor.
You wonder why the taxpayers of Bristol rejected and rescinded the $2.6 million space-needs boondoggle? Maybe they didn't just fall off the turnip truck yesterday. Hell we could have built a new town hall with the money we have already squandered!
Paul Simard
Bristol
