To The Daily Sun,
Washington Governor Jay Inslee was in our state, looking to run for president in 2020. His top issue, global climate change. needs addressing, now. He prioritizes what we must do to save communities, shorelines, species, way-of-life. I like that.
At the same time, my newest National Geographic has come with a paper wrapper rather than the former plastic wrapper. A statement on the wrapper: "This paper wrap is made from recycled paper instead of plastic, because we choose the planet." That says so much. The wrapper continues with: "Help us prevent one billion plastic items from reaching the ocean by 2020. Take your pledge today at natgeo.com/wrap-pledge." I will do that. Now we can opt not to accept a plastic straw at our favorite eatery. It may not seem much — but it's doing a small step towards a larger step. Awareness is everything.
Hooray for Gov. Inslee and his personal energy going towards environmental needs; hooray for National Geographic and other institutions, whether eateries (Common Man restaurants) or other businesses we patronize.
Lynn Rudmin Chong
Sanbornton
