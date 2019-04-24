To The Daily Sun,
Two letters of concern were printed in the Laconia Sun. Alan Vervaeke and Ryan Murdough.
Ryan (April 18th) does make an excellent point in discussing Alan’s recent article on April 16. No matter where one travels in the U.S., there is something good in every community and state. Mr. Vervaeke actually is quite bigoted in his approach by saying “the honeymoon” is over. His comments do not reflect the true personalities that represent this State.
Yes, the “fear and loathing platform” presented by Mr. Murdough is concerning, which will be discussed momentarily, but to classify all New Hampshire citizens in the manner of Alan’s article is demeaning and prejudiced, as I, too, am a New Hampshire citizen. If Mr. Vervaeke is not comfortable in this “Live Free or Die” state, it is highly suggested he search for another state in which to live; but be forewarned, there are many that live throughout the country who share the views of Mr. Murdough.
Traveling throughout New Hampshire, one meets many citizens who do may not share the views of Alan or Ryan. A transplant (flatlander if you may) from Pennsylvania, the move here was to enjoy the beautiful mountains as well as the cultures this state provides. Its historical significance in the American Revolution is another reason for moving here. Lastly, the rural character outside the communities provides a breath of fresh air, and the variable seasons add variety to the famous four we all know.
Mr. Murdough is protected under the First Amendment for freedom of speech. However, Mr. Murdough is incorrect. The Holocaust did occur, and many lives were lost under Hitler’s atrocities. Do not tell me I am incorrect. I was there. Dachau near Munich displayed (when I bicycled through Europe in 1965) the remains of this concentration camp and the history behind this. I met many veterans who returned from World War II who had to manage the cleanup of these destructive camps. Not one, not two, but many. Some were Christians. Some were Hebrews. Some were Muslims. Mr. Murdough, you are wrong. Period. End of discussion. Your article displays as much bigotry as Mr. Vervaeke. The White anti-semitism you displayed is unacceptable. White supremacy seems to be born out of Hitler’s attack on decent people.
While I would listen to your rationale for your feelings, based on your article, I am concerned. If Whites become minority, then you would have the same feelings as Muslims, Hebrews, Blacks, and Asians do. Some, greater than six million Hebrews, and other faiths including Christians were killed. Now had Hitler been any of the so-called minorities and exterminated whites, how would you feel? As for capacity of the “death chambers”, one only has to look at the stone walls of destruction, completely without air, well cemented to prevent the gas from escaping, to realize these chambers did exist, and I saw them. I was there. I had nightmares of these afterwards for some time following this visit. This was over 50-plus years ago, and the images remain strong as the day I saw this camp. Your ignorance is appalling as many other White Supremacy members display.
During this trip, two kinds of Germans were met. The overall impression of the majority that were met were saddened by this Holocaust. The very small minority (which the mentioned Fred Leuchter was among) were listened to without discussion in order to maintain peace and accord. But this minority was wrong. Those in power presently are just as much a liar as this group. You may not be afraid to tell the truth, but your truth is based on ignorance and without fact. My truth is based on fact, observation, and listening to those who survived.
The Holocaust is a major event in human history. Who knows, perhaps it is time for all of us who survive to count our blessings in this process called life.
Robert T Joseph, Jr.
New Hampton
