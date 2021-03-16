To The Daily Sun,
Thanks to all the voters in Alton, Barnstead, Belmont, Gilford, Gilmanton, Meredith, and Tilton that passed the warrant articles requesting fair redistricting. Many other towns in New Hampshire passed similar measures.
NH voters have used the democratic process to show their preference for voting districts to be designed in a fair, non-partisan manner during meetings that are open to the public. Towns with at least 3,290 residents should have their own NH House district, with one or more representatives from that town, as our NH Constitution requires it.
Your supportive vote on these articles sent a message to NH legislators that fairness, openness, and non-partisan processes are crucial to democracy in New Hampshire.
Now it’s up to the Special Committee on Redistricting to follow the advice of voters. Our job, as voters, is to ensure that Gov. Chris Sununu, party leadership, and the Special Committee on Redistricting listen to our demands.
As members of the Open Democracy Team, we thank you for passing the warrant articles on fair redistricting. If you would like to join us in defending democracy go to OpenDemocracyNH.org/volunteer.
Jane Westlake, Barnstead
Don House, Belmont
Brian Beihl, Alton
Johnna Davis, Gilford
Lew Henry, Gilmanton
Jim McFarlin, Meredith
Lucinda Hope, Tilton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.