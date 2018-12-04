To The Daily Sun.
What do these 15 towns and cities have in common? Belmont, Bradford, Concord, Contoocook, Gilford, Gilsum, Goffstown, Harrisville, Hillsboro, Laconia, Loudon, Manchester, Northfield, Tilton and Weare. All these communities will be represented at the 10th Annual Holiday Bazaar at the Belknap Mill on Saturday, Dec. 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Dozens of N.H. crafters and local businesses will offer handcrafted home décor items, quality gift and food selections at this one-stop shopping experience. Pick up goodies to fill Christmas stockings, for a Yankee Swap, hostess gift or basket, for that “hard to buy for” person on your list, or maybe something just for you.
Check this list of gift items you can take home: comfy fleece blankets, soy candles, fragrance products, goat milk soap, honey, lip balm, beeswax products, essential oils, stone lamps and candle holders, silverware and holiday jewelry, photography and picture frames, art supplies, oilcloth totes, cosmetic bags and accessories, crochet hats, scarves, doilies and ornaments, quilts and table runners, quilted ornaments, quilled ornaments and cards, potholders, heating pads, handspun yarn, adult and children’s aprons, hair bows, stuffed animals, dog jackets and bandanas, catnip mice, whimsical moose and mice, painted and lighted bottles, salsa, dilly beans, meat rub, jams, wooden cutting boards, bowls, pens, clocks, puzzles, pepper mills and bird houses, wine bottle stoppers and totes, holiday decorations, centerpieces, lighted wreaths, floral arrangements and ornaments — something for everyone on your holiday list!
Baked treats, lunch and beverages will be served by the Laconia High School Interact Club. Win beautiful crafts at the raffle that will benefit the Mill’s historical, educational and cultural programs. Bring your camera to take an Elfie Selfie with Socks the Elf.
Belknap Mill crafters have donated dozens of items to the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction. Be sure to check out those items and more available for bidding on December 4 to 8. Visit www.childrensauction.com for details.
Come by to complete your holiday shopping in one location! Address questions to the Belknap Mill at 524-8813, visit www.belknapmill.org or email Maggie Leary at admin@belknapmill.org. Like the Belknap Mill on Facebook to keep in touch with all the happenings at this historic Laconia landmark.
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to all!
Judi Taggart
No Weare Else Jewelry
Gilford
