Oh my, Tony, it doesn’t take a fortune cookie to discern the direction you want us to go with what little of the fortune we have left. What should we do, buy gold or President Trump’s advice? The only gold I have fell out of one of my molars. If I could figure out what advice the president is tweeting I might do the opposite.
Now, about that crash in ‘08, what really happened? Was it really a crash or a reset after President Bush gave away the store and turned Rumsfeld and friends loose on two war fronts? They blew through some serious money over there. Meanwhile, the banks and investment companies were manipulating the markets unimpeded by regulations designed to prevent messing with our mortgages and retirement funds.
Now, a bit about the so called “Obamanomics” if you have the time. What really happened is not what you describe. Some of the “too big to fail” actually failed. AIG ran out of money to cover the swaps and hedges and was dismantled. The investment bank doing of the really edgy stuff involving real estate was forced to close because of insolvency. The automobile industry was in the ditch, big time.
Tony, you have a selective memory. Did the man get to work or did he posture and tweet? Amen, I say to you, get your facts and your head straight. It’s now that we have one at the top who has trouble figuring out where he left his coffee cup.
Let’s examine “Trumpanomics” for a bit, unless you have something better to do. Deregulation allowed a lot of dirty guys to sow a profit out of proportion to the nation’s need for their product. Infrastructure has been given short shrift. The education program is in shambles because the states can’t find a clue as to what the federal plan might be. Local districts are taxing real estate; that’s your home, Tony! Seniors and those working stiffs are wondering if there is light at the end of the tax tunnel. Or, is there a fence there, paid for by the federal tax cut. Wait, wait, that doesn’t make sense. You can’t give it back and still have it to spend. I personally didn’t get any back because I’m too poor. Can it be that tariffs are the answer? Maybe one could be put on Saudi oil to pay for the famine in Yemen.
You have probably guessed, Tony, that I can’t agree with the picture you painted of the last ten years. You left out how hard it was to get the Republican congress to see clearly enough to help with the comeback, however slow it was. Instead, they chose to resist and threaten to shut down the government. They also refused to accept the need for and the start up of the Affordable Care Act. Had they not been so intent on destroying, they might have seen the need for and the benefits of the act.
Now that we are “great again,” maybe we can tax the rich for a change. The least we can do is to cheer the federal reserve for their efforts to take some air of the economy so it won’t deflate as we watch the cost of groceries rise. Maybe it will all work out; one can dream about the day when the electorate will get smart and do the right thing. Maybe what would work is for the independents among us could find a way out of polarized politics.
Bill Dawson
Northfield
