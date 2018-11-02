To The Daily Sun,
To those who are proposing to serve in an elected office, I would submit some unsolicited advice. You can keep your party identity, but once elected, your duty is to all of the electorate regardless of their political philosophy. To be a true servant of the people, one must get an understanding of their needs. Often, there is no monetary cost attached to a constituent’s request for help. Once elected, you become an advocate for those have a problem requiring the power of your office. You have an obligation to help find a solution if one is possible. In a sense, you become a lobbyist for the people in your state or district.
Once your take the office your vied for, you must put aside the heat of the campaign and get to work for the people. You now have to attack problems, not your opponent. If you sincerely want to serve, the problem list will be yours. If you don’t get busy finding solutions, you will be replaced next election. But, if you are out there giving service, you will harvest the good will and support of those you represent.
There is also a danger of your succumbing to the venal will of some of your campaign contributors. Should you be tempted, remember there are laws against that sort of behavior. It is extremely difficult to hide that kind of activity for extended periods of time.
Some assumptions are evident then, about serving in elected office. First and greatest is, we need good public servants. Secondly, the job is a thankless one but people admire your willingness to serve. And, lastly, but most important, if you do the job well you will get the satisfaction that comes from meaningful work. You may have trouble raising money from the big contributors during the next campaign but you will hold the moral high ground!
Bill Dawson
Northfield
