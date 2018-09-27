To The Daily Sun,
Some SUPREME truths regarding Brett Kavanaugh's nomination:
The confidence level of Americans in every branch of government except the military has declined dramatically over the past three decades — from 56 percent to 37 percent today for the judiciary. The Judicial Branch and the Supreme Court had always been viewed above partisan corruption. Corruption that had long tainted both congresses and the White House.
After the the Robert Bork "Borking" in 1987, with Democrats fearing a committed conservative on the bench, the judicial branch lost its neutral, high perch above hardball politics. The courts image and reputation fell even harder four year later following the nationally televised Clarence Thomas spectacle. Yet another public farce and blemish forced on the courts integrity by Democrats suffering yet another round of psychotic episodes. This time the possibility of a distinguished, conservative black man on the high court sent them into orbit.
Now we have another Supreme Court three-ring circus perpetrated by Democrats — this one resembling an all-star, Broadway production with all the characters saying their rehearsed lines at the right moment. Much of the current play follows the Thomas 'PLAYBOOK," using uncorroborated, he said/ she said, unproven, politically-driven, alcohol-drenched, sexual harassment allegations to stop another conservative, legal scholar from reaching the high court.
That the image of the high court has fallen to gutter level thanks to Democrats should surprise no one. Democrats now view the high court as their personal, unilaterally controlled fourth arm of politics when they can't win their way legislatively. That has been the case regarding abortion for the last century. Tens of millions of ordinary Americans simply disagree with their view on the subject. It is no more complicated than that.
If Harry Reid hadn't upended 200 years of Senate rules and precedent concerning the confirmation of federal fudges five years ago, the Democrats would not now be in the DESPERATE situation they currently find themselves in. That is, trolling the internet for VICTIMS at long last after THIRTY FIVE YEARS finally ready to come clean with how they were abused at just the RIGHT MOMENT in their POLITICAL, Broadway play.
Democrats and Harry Reid, at Barack Obama's, urging put themselves in the unenviable position they now find themselves in. They WILLINGLY sacrificed the size of the majority required to confirm judges so they could pack the DC courts with liberally-soaked judges willing to rubber stamp the Obama agenda, which required far more government regulation over aspect of the economy. Come on folks. Lets not let the dumb as dirt, arrogant, self righteous donkey crowd put another "slime job" by you. Your simply smarter than that.
Tony Boutin
Gilford
(1) comment
You should have let the process play out, Tony and Bruce, before you make all kinds of pontificating and sagely statements.. I hope you watched the testimony, boys. I did. Oh, Tony, remember Merrick Garland? Lindsay Graham did not, either!
