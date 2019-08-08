To The Daily Sun,
Thursday, August 8t, was my 93rd birthday.
Thursday, August 8, I officially entered the upcoming election for city councilor for Ward 4.
This is a position I held for 12 years, until Jan. 2018.
It was perhaps the most satisfying 12 years of my life as it regards to work and duty. Family will always be first.
I have lived here for 63 years, so my roots are deep, and because of that, I believe in the kind of community we are and why I feel we should stay that way. Change is not always the solution. Keeping what we have and investing in doing just that is what is important to a lot of us. The huge influx of retirees who have come into our city have done so because they liked what we are.
Being a city councilor is a privilege and one that has to be taken very seriously. After all, you are there to represent a lot of people, not only in your own ward, but all of the City.
Because I served for 12 years, most of the public know who I am and where I stood and where I stand now on many matters. I have been outspoken in letters to the editor on current subjects, just as I did while in office. Occasionally, I attend meetings, but I watch every meeting on TV and know what is going on.
As a councilor I would research matters that came before the council and would give my thoughts on them, and would ask questions that needed answering, and would present a differing point of view.
Today, I find there is very little debate, hard hitting questions, or voting in opposition to most of the important financial projects. Motions are made and all hands go up in unison.
I have heard from many people, most of whom I do not even know, asking me to run again. They need and want a voice that will at least put out the facts or at least a different point of view. They fear the tax cap is in jeopardy, as do I, and I would call for a pledge from candidates that this will not happen.
Age, sex, or health should make no difference in who represents you. Is the person knowledgeable? Is the person a dedicated Laconian? Does this person have a record over the years of serving the city of Laconia with good works. These are the things you should ask before making your choice.
I have all of the above and experience in this job which makes the transition back into office much easier.
I urge you all to consider entering the race. Entry at City Hall is open until Aug.16.
Brenda Baer
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.