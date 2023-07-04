Do the people of the Lakes Region ever reflect on how good they have it? Do you ever take the scenic route or stop to appreciate the abundance of natural beauty here? Mountains, oceans, lakes, rivers, forests all to be seen within an hour. Do we appreciate our ability to enjoy a slower pace of life?
Safety, not to be taken for granted, is felt in this community. Children can enjoy a degree of independence here that they do not have in other places. Do you watch out for families and offer parents encouragement? In a world where technology divides us and tries to keep us in isolation, would we deprive families of a village to support them? Do we look upon parents with charity and empathy for the circumstances they are raising children in?
This area has important history and prominent buildings that remind us of the lives our ancestors led. Do you pause to remember its history or imagine the stories of those who lived here before? Have you noticed the intermingling of churches and good people working toward betterment in their own way? Do you contribute to this welcoming atmosphere?
New Englanders sometimes get a bad rap, but the people, while reclusive at times, are generous, introspective, hardworking, friendly, and freedom-loving at the core. Are you seeking opportunities to improve your community and rooting for the successes of its residents? Are you supporting small businesses and watching out for others? Do you refrain from judging your neighbors? Are you expressing your beliefs with dignity and respect?
There is something incredibly special about this part of America that only one who has lived elsewhere can understand. It is peaceful. It is magical. May we work to keep the home we all love a place to live freely.
