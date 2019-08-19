To The Daily Sun,
Book + Pies = Friends.
Yes, that’s right.
The Friends of the Gilford Public Library are excited to be extending their annual Old Home Day Book Sale this year and, drum roll here, it will be inside.
The details: The Book Sale is in the meeting room starting Thursday, August 22 from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday the sale will be from 9-noon.
You are wondering about the annual Pie & Ice-Cream Sale, aren’t you? That will be Friday, the 23rd from 4-6 p.m. and Saturday, the 24th from 9 a.m. until noon — or until (gasp) we run out of pies.
We, Friends, love supporting our library and, as always, we could use your help-sign-up sheets are at the library. Book sorters, pie bakers, pie servers-oh, so many opportunities to help.
We hope to see you at 31 Potter Hill Road, and happy 100th Old Home Day!
Betty Tidd
The Gilford Public Library Friends
Book and Pie Committees
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.