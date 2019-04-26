To The Daily Sun,
Kudos to Sheriff Mike Moyer and others who stood up and supported other law enforcement officers in the Edson case.
In light of today’s disrespect toward police officers, this should be an example of a decision to protect that respect.
These officers have put their lives on the line to protect the safety of others. They deserve thanks and appreciation for all that they do.
The month of May is law enforcement remembrance and appreciation month. We should all make an effort to display our gratitude.
Judi Lundh
Laconia
