To The Daily Sun,
Subject: “Bible placed on Missing Man Table at VA-Manchester removed because of complaints.“
A few months ago. veterans working together placed a POW/MIA Missing Man Table at the entrance to the Manchester VA. This was done with the assist of VA personnel and Vietnam veteran working group, Northeast POW/MIA Network And Rolling Thunder #1.
It was a beautiful ceremony, with five WW2 POW’s in attendance and on the table was a Bible that belonged to a 95-year-old POW. Many other veteran group representatives were there, family members, Senator Maggie Hassan to name a few.
Hospital Administrator Al Montoya was the guest speaker and did an excellent job. Well, bringing this story up to date, over the past few days complaints (few) were made about the Bible being placed on the table (no names mentioned) by the Military Religious Freedom Foundation! Now, this group has apposed the use of the Bible in this format, I found out after reading about them over the years.
So, do we give in? Not likely! I have made suggestions to Mr. Montoya, one being to place the Bible on a music stand or small table beside the Missing Man Table for those who may wish to read or understand it as part of the table setting. OUR right ! Others may do what they wish and from now on any complaints from individuals, we’d like name and where from!
More information to follow, after Mr. Montoya meets with legal team and calls Friday.
If it becomes necessary for veteran volunteers to sit in an area "holding" a Bible, that can be discussed as well. This is one issue people involved, do not walk away from it!
(If I may add note here concerning the POW Flag being replaced by a transgender banner and a person writing to this newspaper saying it was "fake news." If it was, it was put out by the congresswoman’s office — Jennifer Wexton of Virginia — because I called and spoke with THREE of her staff members who stated yes, it was true.)
Bob Jones
Northwest POW/MIA Network
Meredith
(1) comment
Dude, you need a hobby!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.