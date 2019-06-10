To The Daily Sun,
I was talking to a friend the other day who had read my letter on how the Tax Cut & Jobs Act had shifted about 12 percent of the income tax burden from the working class to the rich.(https://www.laconiadailysun.com/opinion/letters_to_editor/democrats-and-left-leaning-media-can-t-face-the-facts/article_e2a84b74-78c9-11e9-b2a3-4b452e2711c9.html) The part that surprised me is they said they didn’t follow the math. This was a college educated individual, so, I went thought the math and explained how the tax codes work and after only a few minutes they got it.
They then expressed conflicting support for Obamacare. The support was that everyone should have access to affordable health care. The conflict was that the working poor can’t afford it and they had firsthand experience. Their spouse (before marriage) was self-employed and could only afford inexpensive basic health care. After Obamacare was enacted they could no longer afford it. As a result, they had to forgo health care and pay a penalty for that privilege. There are literally millions of people in America today that are in that situation and the left refuses to acknowledge it.
That is not the only unfortunate story, I have heard. I know a single mom with two kids that has a preexisting condition. The day she had to change over from her previous health care provider to Obamacare, her premiums went up $600 per month ($7,200 annually). This was a die-hard Democrat who voted for Trump in 2016 because she was financially crushed by that law.
I’m now at retirement age, so many of my family and friends are also in that age bracket. Of the ones I’ve talked too, the common response I hear is that Obamacare costs about $1,000 per month for someone in their 60s. In addition, the deductible is $6,000 per year. For someone with health issues that is $18,000 per year. If you retire before age 65, which is when Medicare takes over, the cost of health care, in many cases it’s your single biggest expense. Again, I have a friend who had to sell their modest second property in Florida to afford Obamacare for the last two years before reaching age 65. These are the types of stories that never make it to the mainstream media but they are real and happening every day.
On the flip side there are millions of Americans benefiting from the enactment of Obamacare. I know of two individuals who have benefited to the tune of over $1,000,000 in health care. Both were the results of self-inflicted wounds from drug use. I’m very torn on that subject because I lost a family member as a result of drug addiction. Another, firsthand experience I have gone through is one of an elderly couple that were lifelong alcoholics. They were twice hospitalized over a 6-month period due to excessive drinking. Cost to Medicare was over $100,000. Again, this was a self-inflicted wound but I’m not as torn on this abuse of the Medicare system. It’s items like this that explain why health care is so expensive in this country. All of the examples in this paragraph have one thing in common. They were all paid for by those that pay for health care whether it’s through private insurance or taxes.
I’d like to stop there but there is yet another health care cost the left refuses to acknowledge and that is for illegal aliens. I wrote a letter on that back on Oct. 29 2018.(https://www.laconiadailysun.com/opinion/letters_to_editor/if-you-want-your-country-run-like-chicago-vote-democrat/article_26dff280-dbd9-11e8-b39b-93260bd6783c.html). In that letter I conservatively estimated that illegal aliens cost the American tax payers about $37 billion per year just in health care. What was the left’s response? They just ignored it.
I’ll close with the purpose of this letter. I have spent the last two years researching why the federal government can’t balance a budget. I’ve written dozens of letters with facts and my conclusion is that health care is the single biggest contributor. The left’s continued push to expand health care for everyone including illegal aliens will only make things worse for those struggling to make ends meet now. Everyone who works knows that the portion of their earnings that goes towards health care has been increasing steadily for decades. The lower you are on the pay scale the bigger the impact. Obamacare failed in implementation because the framers ignored the basic principles of cost verses benefits. They underestimated costs and overestimated benefits and they continue that charade today. My question to everyone is do you work for your health care or vote for it?
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
