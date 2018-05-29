To The Daily Sun,
Regarding the cartoon on the editorial page of Tuesday's Sun, with President Lincoln asking the special investigator to save the union; perhaps the cartoonist should have had Abe instead asking the inspector general.
Has the cartoonist looked up the definition of spy? It’s “a person employed by a government or other organization to secretly obtain information on an enemy or competitor" and to “work for a government or other organization by secretly obtaining information about enemies or competitors.”
Messrs. Clapper, Comey, Brennan, and others need to button their lips before their top boss, President Obama, is called before a grand jury to testify why his administration was allowed to spy first on the Trump campaign and then on President-elect Trump’s White House staff and advisors. There are few Democratic leaders denying spying occurred. They only try to wordsmith the definition into what already is a part of it (secretly obtaining information) as they continue to insult the intelligence of voters.
Fortunately, voters are paying attention as evidenced by President Trump’s growth in popularity. They are ignoring the obvious slant of news and cartoons still working to unseat an elected president as if this, the greatest and strongest nation in the world, is a nothing more than another "banana" republic similar to many this nation has orchestrated the overthrow of in the past. The difference? The American public understands and can see where the real problem is.
But it is wonderful to see the Democratic Party and their supporters continually doing their part to make America great again by admitting to what candidate and now President Trump new or suspected right along. They cheated, they were caught, and they will get caught short at the polls in November. Again.
Jim Raschilla
Alton Bay
(1) comment
I agree with you totally. Though, I wonder if my comment ( being of a conservative leaning ) will be deleted, like my first posted comment a week ago. Let's see.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.