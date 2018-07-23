To The Daily Sun,
On Friday, I was at the afternoon session of the Moultonborough charrette with over 150 of my fellow residents. Great job for all coming out. I understand 50 more people came out in the evening.
Three take-aways from the afternoon session were: (A) rehab the former Lion's Club, (B) No sidewalks in town, (C) Keep the green space in the center of town.
The selectmen for years have been saying we want to hear what the people want. I think the towns people spoke loud and clear Friday. Lets see if the selectmen heard us.
Jim Morrison
Moultonborough
