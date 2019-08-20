To The Daily Sun,
Suppose your son, who is a little heavy, comes home and indicates that his teacher, coach, neighbor, clergy member, local policeman, or kid next door, in front of a large crowd said, “Get that fat kid out of here and start him exercising!”
How would you react?
Or, suppose he heard someone who supposedly is important, for example the current occupant of the White House, at a recent rally in New Hampshire, say something similar on TV. How would he feel?
Is it now okay to say such things? Someone who is supposedly important says such things.
Kent Rosberg
Laconia
