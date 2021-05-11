To The Daily Sun,
Article 1 on the Sanbornton 2021 Town Warrant seeks approval for a building construction project to address the numerous safety, security, and quality of life concerns in the Town buildings. It seeks to build a new Town Office on the land the Town acquired for that purpose in 2006, and it would convert the current Town Office building into a safe, modern police station sized for the town’s needs. The citizen committee that has been working on this recommendation for the last 18 months considered all of the factors, including cost, tax rate impact, current needs, and future requirements. They received public input and focused on the issues and concerns that were raised. The result is a proposal that meets – but does not exceed – the town’s needs for the next 20 years, while preserving the option for future growth if it is required.
Although the COVID pandemic has disrupted many things, this is still the right time to move forward on a project, after more than 25 years of study and discussion. Interest rates on municipal bonds are at historic lows and will only go up in the future. Although it is a difficult time for building material costs, the long-term impacts of interest and labor rates help to balance the overall cost of the project. The timing is also important because there are expiring bond payments that can be used to keep the tax impact to a minimum. Because these payments are already in the tax rate, redirecting the money to the new bond payment will not add to taxes. The tax impact of this proposal is 1/8th the tax increase proposed under the 2019 project. There will never be a “perfect” time to start a project, but the impact of the bond today will be significantly lower than it will be in the future. Any amount of delay is only going to increase the cost of a project that will inevitably have to be undertaken to address the safety and security issues.
This project was unanimously recommended by both the Board of Selectmen and the Budget Committee, which was not the case with the 2019 proposal. It is in the best interest of the taxpayers to take advantage of the interest rates and current budget circumstance to move forward with this much needed project with the smallest possible tax impact. We encourage voters to come out to show their support for the project at the Sanbornton Annual Meeting on Saturday, May 15 at 10 a.m.
John Olmstead
Jim Dick
Bob Lambert
