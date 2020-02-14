To The Daily Sun,
At last week’s second public hearing in Moultonborough, a petitioned warrant article came in just under the wire. The petitioners are requesting voters to approve a bond for nearly $6 million for a $6.7 M recreation center, a project that has been voted down at Town Meeting several times in the past.
So what’s different about this year’s proposal, and what new information were voters given at the public hearing? Nobody was there to present it. It appears there’s nothing new, it’s the same Article 6 that was voted down at last year’s Town Meeting. What is new this year is that proponents have organized themselves on Facebook with the intention of ramrodding Article 6 through at Town Meeting.
What happened to the “compromise” and phased approach that was floated at last year’s Town Meeting? First rehab the existing town building on Old Route 109, or build a whole new Community Center on that former Lions Club property, and then consider a recreation building with gymnasium adjacent to the schools?
What has not changed since last year is the intended location of the proposed $6.7 M recreation center. The land straddling the school and Taylor properties has known ledge and wetlands, and no topographical survey or traffic impact study. In a chaotic discussion, the selectmen added another warrant article to spend $100,000 of taxpayer money for site studies (including a dozen borings estimated at $15-20K).
In the past, voters were assured that the Planning Board and other land use boards would vet any community center proposal, and this has still never been done. What’s there to hide? There are no firm figures as to what it will cost taxpayers to staff, run, or maintain any new center, and no concrete bids as to its final cost.
Here’s what I do know: Fewer than 10% of Moultonborough voters attend Town Meeting. Think about that. These voters are making million-dollar decisions that affect the other 90% of Moultonborough voters.
I urge residents to attend Town Meeting on Saturday, March 14, at the Moultonborough Academy auditorium, and plan to vote NO on Article 6 for a $6.7 M recreation center.
Nancy Wright
Moultonborough
